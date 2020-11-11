CALVIN L. "CL" LAVELY Iowa City Calvin L. "CL" Lavely, 89, a longtime resident of Iowa City, died on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Private family services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at First United Methodist Church in Iowa City followed by burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Calvin's service will be livestreamed on Saturday morning and also can be viewed later. To view, please search "Remembering Calvin Lavely" on Facebook and request to join the group. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Calvin's memory to Iowa Valley Habitat For Humanity. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
. Calvin was born March 19, 1931, in Trenton, Mo., the son of Calvin Wesley and Pearl (Trump) Lavely. The family moved to this area, where Calvin graduated from Lone Tree High School. He married Betty J. Fisher on Feb. 14, 1953, at the Methodist church in Riverside, Iowa. The couple moved to Iowa City from Riverside in 1954, where they lived until recently moving to Keystone Place at Forevergreen in North Liberty. For more than 35 years, Calvin worked as a postal carrier for the Iowa City Post Office, retiring in 1993. Calvin enjoyed much in his life, his family, friends, co-workers, and many hobbies and interests that he shared with many. While his kids were growing, up he was an active Scout leader for his sons. He loved hunting, fishing and camping with his family, especially when the grandkids came along. Many people will remember Calvin and Betty at the Iowa City Farmers Market with their stand selling beautiful wood items created by Calvin. He enjoyed working with wood and making long-lasting heirloom pieces for family members especially for those special occasions, such as weddings, birthdays and anniversaries or just because he wanted to! Betty and Calvin enjoyed square dancing around Eastern Iowa with the Ocean Waves Square Dancing Group. They enjoyed going to Donna, Texas, for the winters, where Calvin shared his woodworking with many and also was involved in conservation work in the area around Donna. Calvin always would bring a smile to your face, loved teasing and felt that he wanted to meet everyone, having no strangers in his life. He was totally devoted to his family they were to him. He was a doting grandfather and great-grandfather, and his grandchildren were a focal point in his life. His family includes his wife, Betty; their children, Judy Houghton (James), John Lavely (Julie), Jeff Lavely (Rebecca) and Jane Lavely; grandchildren, Laura Houghton, Heather Houghton, Adam Lavely (Emily), Anna Groenendyk (Derek), Nate Lavely, Jennifer Brand (Roger), Jarrod Lavely, Ashley Fink (Ryan), Chelcei Vanden Berg (Joshua), Dirk Marple Jr. and Benjamin Marple (Monique); great-grandchildren, Richard Lavely, Lydia Groenendyk, Wesley Groenendyk, Edward Lavely, Allison Brand, Carissa Brand, Josh Brand, Mason Lavely, Marriana Vanden Berg, Gabriella Vander Berg, and Charlotte Vanden Berg; and Betty's siblings, Lee Fisher (Shirley), Carol Sharpe (Larry), Gary Fisher (Denese) and Jim Fisher (Gloria). Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, his grandson, David Lavely Houghton; a sister and her husband, Nina and Dale Fritz.