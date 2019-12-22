|
CALVIN LOUIS PEARSON Clutier Calvin was born March 18, 1969, to father, Gary Pearson, and mother, Carol Jane Wiebbecke Pearson. He graduated from North Tama High School in 1987. He worked doing body work at an autoshop and at Heartland Coop, spraying and driving a semi. Calvin really enjoyed racing stock cars in Boone, Marshalltown and Vinton in car No. 54. He also enjoyed doing body work on cars and was working on rebuilding a Camaro. Calvin enjoyed running around on his golf cart, pulling jokes/pranks and was a retired firefighter. He was selected to be a firefighter at a Michigan race track in 2003. Calvin Louis Pearson died on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Mercy One at age 50. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol; sister, Leann; his dog, AJ; and paternal and maternal grandparents. Calvin is survived by his father, Gary (Linda) Pearson; brothers, Blake and Troy; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; his very good friend, Roxie Derr; and all his racing friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019