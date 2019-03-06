Home

CALVIN RAY RAMMELSBERG Cedar Rapids Calvin Ray Rammelsberg, infant son of Kevin Rammelsberg and Shania Westemeier of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics following a short illness. Services: 1 p.m. Saturday March 9, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories by Chaplin Martha E. Lang. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Calvin was born Jan. 30, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. In addition to his parents, Calvin is survived by his grandparents, Earl and Donna Schwartz of Cedar Rapids; great-grandparent, Richard Westemeier of Waterloo; and his godfather, Chuck Elias of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ruth Westemeier; and great-grandparents, Neoma and Calvin Miller.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
