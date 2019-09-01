|
CAMIE MCBURNEY Marion Heaven has acquired a legend in the kitchen and an expert homemaker from Marion, Iowa, on Aug. 28, 2019, when Camie McBurney passed away at the age of 62 after a courageous year-and-a-half battle against cancer. Camie had a passion and talent for cooking. She spent countless hours researching, testing, cooking and writing recipes in her own cookbooks. In pursuit of the best ingredients for her recipes, she loved to grocery shop ... often ... for hours ... at all grocery stores ... they have definitely lost one of their best customers. Besides cooking, Camie loved her friends and family. Her home always was open to everyone, and everyone always felt at home. She was the eternal hostess and could throw one heck of a party. Friends and family members could always count on her to help them make their events full of good food and good times. Camie is survived by her husband, Jerry; her daughters, Kara (Kelly) Kirk and Kendra (John) Myers; grandchildren, Kolton and Kallie Kirk, Alyvia and Levi Myers; great-grandson, Kash Kirk; great-grand-dog, Daisy Kirk; mother, Betty Holsinger; siblings, Cinda (Ken) Sand, Gary (Sherry) Holsinger, Brad Holsinger, Michelle (Merwin) Zerba, Susan (Mike) Rosauer, Tom Holsinger, Tracy (Rick) Lafler and Karla Allen; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Holsinger; sister, Vickie Jean Holsinger; sister-in-law, Deanna Holsinger; and niece, JoAnn Bumgarner. Camie will be honored with a Celebration of Life party. Because the family has lost their party planner, the party will be held at a later date; the family will need time to plan the kind of party that she would have. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. The family will be making a donation to Pediatric Cardiology Research and setting up a Culinary Arts Scholarship fund in Camie's name. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is caring for Camie and her family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019