CANDY SUE PENNINGTON Vinton Candy Sue Pennington, 68, of Vinton, died on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Linn Manor Care Center. Celebration of Life services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Brosh Chapel & The Avacentre, Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Burial will follow in Lafayette Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Brosh Chapel. Candy was born July 28, 1951, in Agency, the daughter of Robert and Rosemary (Moyer) Bailey. In her childhood, she grew up in LeClaire and later graduated from Pleasant Valley High School. She was united in marriage to Dean Pennington on July 3, 1986, in Davenport. Candy worked at Cranes Factory in Washington, as well as a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier for many years in Cedar Rapids. She enjoyed gambling, traveling, going on work trips with her husband, Dean, her dogs and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Candy is survived by her three children, Robert (Lori) Bailey of Cedar Rapids, Tammy (Bill) Adcock of Watkins and Kermit (Jessica) Delay of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her brother, Randy (Jean) Bailey of East Moline, Ill., and Ray Bailey of Davenport; her sisters, Cathy (Frank) Blanchard of Cole Valley, Ill., and Cindy (Mike) Cordes of Florence, Colo.; her sisters- and brothers-in-law, as well as her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dean, on May 29, 2016; and her brother, Ricky Bailey. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019