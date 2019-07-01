CANDY SUE STOLTE Stanwood Candy Sue Stolte, 65, of rural Stanwood, left this world in the comfort of her home on Friday, June 28, 2019, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Her family and her four-legged friend, Harley, were by her side. Visitation for Candy will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Fry's. Following her wishes, cremation will follow the funeral service. Memorials may be left to Above & Beyond Hospice Care, 417 E. First St., Monticello, IA 52310. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Candy was born Oct. 2, 1953, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Charlie and Bonnie Thurston Moffit. Candy attended school and graduated from Lincoln High School in Stanwood with the Class of 1972. On Aug. 9, 1975, Candy was united in marriage to Michael C. Stolte in St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stanwood. Together, they raised their three daughters, Mandi, Renee and Beth. Candy was a beautician for a few years, and then spent the next 27 years as a day care provider as well as being a wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Candy is lovingly survived by her husband, Mike; daughters, Mandi (Kurt) Feltes, Renee Fonteyne and Beth (fiancee Kristin) Stolte; grandchildren, Logan Stolte, Olivia Fonteyne, Andrew and Madilyn Feltes; and her brother, George (Debra) Moffit. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Bonnie Moffit. Candy's family would like to offer a special thank-you to Above & Beyond Hospice Care and her favorite caregiver, Lindsay, for being there through the hard times. Published in The Gazette on July 1, 2019