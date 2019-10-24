|
CAPTAIN GERALD D. SCHMIDT, RET. U.S. ARMY RESERVE Cedar Rapids On Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, Gerald D. Schmidt was recommissioned to Eternal Life, joining the Company of Saints Triumphant. Gerald, 77, received his new marching orders at the same location where his life began, St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He died surrounded by his family and was under the care of Hospice. He was born to Duane L. and Bernice L. (Olson) Schmidt. His German-Norwegian heritage gave him a strong reserve, love of good food and handsome looks. Gerald never was the shy one, entertaining family with tap-dancing and song. Lifelong friends from Thomas Jefferson High School (1960) will miss his wit and charm. While in high school, he attended Lutheran church camp in Okoboji, Iowa, where he met the love of his life, Sharon K. McCreight. They dated for several years and were married Aug. 19, 1962. Gerald had an extensive military career which began when he enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He later attended the Iowa Military Academy and received a commission. He held several command and staff positions in the Guard including Commander of Company C, 234th Signal Battalion. Eventually, he transferred to the 5041st USAR school in Davenport, where he served as an instructor until he transferred to the USAR Control Group where he ended his 30-year military career. This military training served him well, rearing three sons: Randy L. (Kelly) of Cedar Rapids, Richmond L. of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and Kevin D. (Shannon) of Cedar Rapids. In addition to helping manage the family business, The Twin Poplar Motel, Jerry was employed by Peoples Bank and Trust and then Prudential Insurance. He was an EMT for Area Ambulance Service and taught EMT at Kirkwood Community College. Jerry also served as a special deputy for the Linn County Sheriff's Office. More recently, he enjoyed working 16 years for Commerce Clearing House and finally 10 years at Tri-State tours. Not wanting to ever sit still, Jerry filled his spare time with Toastmasters and PSTA, serving as president for both organizations. He volunteered as an Ambassador for the Chamber of Commerce of Cedar Rapids. He was a child charter member of Hope Lutheran Church and actively engaged in the ministry of the church his whole life. He gave of his time, talents and resources, from teaching Sunday school to serving repeated terms as church council president. His baritone voice added to the choir and leading in worship. Jerry will be eagerly greeted by his parents and sister, Candice Stark. In addition to his loving wife and sons, he is survived by his sister, Pamela Hansen of Cedar Rapids and six grandchildren, nieces, nephews and numerous friends. Jerry's arrangements are being handled by Brosh Chapel. A visitation is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Services are scheduled this Saturday at Hope Lutheran Church, 10 a.m. Oct. 26. Graveside services will follow at Cedar Memorial with full military rites. Memorials may be directed to Hope Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019