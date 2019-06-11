CARL WAYNE ACHEY Lisbon Carl Wayne Achey, 84, of rural Lisbon, passed peacefully June 8, 2019, at home under hospice care following a recent hip fracture combined with chronic health issues. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Lisbon United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held after the funeral service. A private family burial will follow at Andre Cemetery. Carl is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bev; daughters, Michelle Platt, Kathy (Bob) Coon and Angie (Mike) Simpson; along with grandchildren, Kara Platt, Lindsey (Jerad) Becker, Ashley (Drew) Schroeder, Rick (Sarah) Simpson, Garrett (Dana) Simpson and Ben (Lauren) Simpson. Carl enjoyed his great-grandchildren, Knox and Jace Becker and Boyd and Blake Ann Schroeder. He also is survived by one sister, Maxine (Blinks) Hatcher; along with in-laws, Shirley (Howie) Morehead and Bonnie Schoff. Family was important and he was very close to nieces, nephews and cousins, Alan Meier and a multitude of Blinks, Schoff and Morehead families. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Mearl and Thelma (Keller) Achey; brother and sister, Harold and Wandalene (Achey) Andreesen; along with in-laws and cousins. Carl was born Sept. 2, 1934, in rural Cedar County. He attended Coon Creek country school and graduated from Lisbon High School, where he was active in FFA and 4-H. Carl lost his father at the early age of 12. After graduation, in addition to farming his mother's farm, he became an accomplished carpenter along with purchasing their own family farm in 1963. He retired in 2000. In addition to family and farming, Carl enjoyed dancing, country music, Molly B., card parties and morning coffee with friends at Sutliff. Memorials may be given to the Lisbon United Methodist Church. Published in The Gazette on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary