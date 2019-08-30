Home

CARL ALVIN FRANCIS Cedar Rapids Carl Alvin Francis, 46, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Carl was a Cedar Rapids resident attending Johnson Elementary and Metro High School. He worked at Burns Construction in Marion as a residential roofer. He enjoyed fishing and watching movies with his wife, Pricilla, whom he married in 2008. He is survived by wife, Pricilla Francis; and brother, Donald Francis. He was preceeded in death by his grandfather and mother, Rita Francis.
