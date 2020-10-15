CARL ELDRED SCHNEBBE Belle Plaine Carl Eldred Schnebbe, 82, of Belle Plaine, passed away Oct. 13, 2020, at Belle Plaine Specialty Care. Carl was born Aug. 26, 1938, to Arnold and Esther (Huedepohl) Schnebbe at home in Conroy. He graduated from Conroy High School in 1956. Following school, Carl enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He returned home from service to farm with his family. Carl married Lynda Swindle on March 4, 1967, at Silver Creek United Methodist Church, Masonville, Iowa. Together, they moved to rural Marengo and purchased their farm where he farmed until retirement in 1991. They moved to Belle Plaine in 1998. Carl enjoyed canoeing, sailing, square dancing, reading and traveling with Lynda to all 50 states. He was supportive of the Lutheran Interparish School, Williamsburg, and served on the school board, volunteered at Belle Plaine Care Center, held offices for St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Williamsburg, and was a member of Iowa Corn Growers Association and the No Till Farmers Association. Carl was a member of First Lutheran Church, Belle Plaine. He is survived by his wife, Lynda Schnebbe; daughter, Christina Anderson of Blairstown; son, Scott Schnebbe of San Diego, Calif.; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Schnebbe of Victor; grandchildren, Perry (Behre) Anderson of Keystone, Michael Schnebbe of Victor, Nicole Schnebbe of Coralville, Zane Anderson of Blairstown and Lori Anderson of Blairstown; great-granddaughter, Charlette Victoria Anderson of Blairstown; sisters, Bertina (Gordon) Wolfe of Williamsburg and Vera Hoover of Vancouver, Wash.; brothers, Arnold (Delma) Schnebbe of Homestead and Harlan (Barbara) Schnebbe of Williamsburg; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Carl was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brian Schnebbe. 2018; and grandson, Jacob Anderson, 2014. Burial will take place at 9:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Conroy, Iowa, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the First Lutheran Church, Belle Plaine, with Pastor Dean Duncan officiating. Memorial service will be livestreamed through the funeral home's Facebook page. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at First Lutheran Church, Belle Plaine. Please be mindful of everyone's safety, respect social distancing and wear masks when appropriate. Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church, Belle Plaine, Lutheran Interparish School, Williamsburg or the donor's choice. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
