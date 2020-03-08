|
|
CARL LESTER O'CONNOR Lisbon Carl Lester O'Connor, 82, of Lisbon, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Funeral services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Lisbon United Methodist Church by the Rev. Josh Swaim. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Burial with military honors at Lisbon Cemetery, Lisbon. Survivors include his wife of nearly 60 years, Beryl; children, LuAnn Yarbrough, Debbie Nelson, Michael (Julie) O'Connor and Douglas O'Connor; grandchildren, Sara (Chris) Goodwin, Eric Yarbrough, Zachary O'Connor, Kyle (Magan) O'Connor, Tashsa (Eric) Pape, Wyatt O'Connor, Dakota O'Connor, Logan O'Connor and Broc Nelson; great-grandchildren, Corbin, Carter, Isabella, Mason, Oliver and Cohen; and his beloved dog, Buddy. He also is survived by his siblings, Ruby Mohr, Louise Franks, Bob Richards and Becky O'Connor; many special members of the family, including Libby Moll, Chandler Dolan, Riley Dolan and Caroline Groesbeck; and many nieces and nephews. Carl was born Jan. 4, 1938, the son of Lester and Faye (Richards) O'Connor. He attended Mount Vernon High School and then joined the U.S. Air Force in 1955. On Aug. 20, 1960, he married Beryl Rejsa at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Carl was a dedicated public servant for the Lisbon community. He served on the city council, fire department and many other boards and committees. Carl was also a member of the Lisbon United Methodist Church and other organizations over the years, including the Optimist Club. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Frank Richards and Fred Harvey; sisters, Sharon O'Connor, Linda McLaughlin and Dorothy McLaughlin; grandson, Adam O'Connor; and son-in-law, Jeff Nelson. Carl's family extends a sincere thank you to their friends and family for ongoing support during times when they needed it the most. Above and Beyond Hospice and many others are thanked for their care and compassion. Please share your love and support with Carl's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020