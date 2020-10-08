CARL NICHOLAS HEIMS Manchester Carl Nicholas Heims, 81, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Mercy One Hospital in Dubuque. Survivors include his two daughters, Cindy (Tom) Tauke of Dubuque and Tracy (Michael) Spinks of Chicago; four grandchildren, Ashley (Andrew) Drees, Stephanie Tauke, Nathan Tauke and Tanner Spinks; two great-grandchildren; his siblings, Eldon (Katie) Heims of Delhi, Loras (Celeste) Heims of Dundee and Yvonne (Ted) Wernimont of Coralville; one sister-in-law, Mary Heims of Manchester; and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks are required at the funeral home and church. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, where there will be a 1:30 p.m. Scripture service. Friends may also call from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home on Monday. Interment with military rites: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Manchester.