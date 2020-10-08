1/1
Carl Nicholas Heims
CARL NICHOLAS HEIMS Manchester Carl Nicholas Heims, 81, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Mercy One Hospital in Dubuque. Survivors include his two daughters, Cindy (Tom) Tauke of Dubuque and Tracy (Michael) Spinks of Chicago; four grandchildren, Ashley (Andrew) Drees, Stephanie Tauke, Nathan Tauke and Tanner Spinks; two great-grandchildren; his siblings, Eldon (Katie) Heims of Delhi, Loras (Celeste) Heims of Dundee and Yvonne (Ted) Wernimont of Coralville; one sister-in-law, Mary Heims of Manchester; and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks are required at the funeral home and church. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, where there will be a 1:30 p.m. Scripture service. Friends may also call from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home on Monday. Interment with military rites: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Manchester.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Prayer Service
01:30 PM
eonard-Muller Funeral Home
OCT
11
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Leonard-Muller Funeral Home
OCT
12
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Leonard-Muller Funeral Home
OCT
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-3112
October 8, 2020
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
