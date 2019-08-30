Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2501
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Hopkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Ray Hopkins


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Ray Hopkins Obituary
CARL RAY HOPKINS Brandon Carl Ray Hopkins, 55, of Brandon, Iowa, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at his home in Brandon, Iowa. Carl was born May 26, 1964, in Vinton, Iowa, the son of Cyrus R. and Annette F. (Wright) Hopkins. He was a 1983 graduate of Independence High School. Following his education, Carl worked in restoration construction in Savannah, Ga., and Tucson, Ariz., prior to returning to the Brandon area in 2004. He was passionate about art and was quite the artisan himself. He is survived by his mother, Annette F. Hopkins, Brandon, Iowa; seven siblings, Teresa Hopkins, Wonewoc, Wis., Mark (Cindy) Hopkins, Brandon, Iowa, Andy (Janette) Hopkins, Brandon, Iowa, Donna (Kevin) Smith, Colorado Springs, Colo., Wayne (Lisa) Hopkins, Mount Auburn, Iowa, Matt (Theresa) Hopkins, Rowley, Iowa, and Emily Hopkins, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. Carl was preceded in death by his father, Cyrus Hopkins; and a brother, Michael Hopkins. Private family services will be held at a later date. The Reiff Family Center of Independence is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now