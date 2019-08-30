|
|
CARL RAY HOPKINS Brandon Carl Ray Hopkins, 55, of Brandon, Iowa, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at his home in Brandon, Iowa. Carl was born May 26, 1964, in Vinton, Iowa, the son of Cyrus R. and Annette F. (Wright) Hopkins. He was a 1983 graduate of Independence High School. Following his education, Carl worked in restoration construction in Savannah, Ga., and Tucson, Ariz., prior to returning to the Brandon area in 2004. He was passionate about art and was quite the artisan himself. He is survived by his mother, Annette F. Hopkins, Brandon, Iowa; seven siblings, Teresa Hopkins, Wonewoc, Wis., Mark (Cindy) Hopkins, Brandon, Iowa, Andy (Janette) Hopkins, Brandon, Iowa, Donna (Kevin) Smith, Colorado Springs, Colo., Wayne (Lisa) Hopkins, Mount Auburn, Iowa, Matt (Theresa) Hopkins, Rowley, Iowa, and Emily Hopkins, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. Carl was preceded in death by his father, Cyrus Hopkins; and a brother, Michael Hopkins. Private family services will be held at a later date. The Reiff Family Center of Independence is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019