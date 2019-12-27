|
CARL RHINEHART Grinnell Carl Rhinehart, 92, of Grinnell, formerly of Victor, died on Dec. 23, 2019, at St. Francis Manor in Grinnell. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Burial will be in Victor Memorial Cemetery. Visitation with the Rhinehart family present, will be held two hours prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Carl's name may be designated to the HLV High School Music Department. For additional information, please go to the Smith Funeral Home website: smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019