Carl Roberts
CARL ROBERTS Ainsworth Carl Roberts, 89, a longtime Ainsworth area farmer, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Fla. A graveside service will be held at Oregon Township Cemetery in Ainsworth at a later date. The Jones & Eden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent for Carl's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com. Carl is survived by his wife, Barbara; five children, Mike (Mary Jo), Steve (Karen), daughter-in-law, Rocky, Jane (Carl), David (Kathy) and Amy (Mark); his children's mother, Patricia; brother, Dale (Maurine); grandchildren, Dan (Tamra), Lisa (Jonathan), Jason, Justin (Jenna), Erin (Zach), Zach (Callyn), Rosalind (Michael), Jordan and Jenna; great-grandchildren, Logan, Grant, Jonathan, Eleanor, Benjamin, Holden and Leyland; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, James.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 25, 2020.
