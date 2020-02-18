|
|
CARL "BUTCH" WARREN Mechanicsville Carl "Butch" Warren, 65, of Mechanicsville, Iowa, passed away suddenly Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Casual dress requested. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Private family burial will be at a later date. Survivors include his wife, Sandra; children, Bryan (Erin) Warren of Fergus Falls, Minn., and Kimberly (fiance, Alex Chapman) Warren of Mechanicsville; grandchildren, Presley, Zoey, Brynnley, Kaydon and Layne; mother, Alberta Warren of Tipton; siblings, Ronnie (Phyllis) Warren of Humboldt, Iowa, Maxine (Don) Shriver of Colorado and Eunice (significant other, Tom Hyde) Holets of Florida. He also is survived by his brother-in-law, Rick (Brooke) Scott of Lisbon; sister-in-law, Debby Varese of Mechanicsville; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Butch was born Dec. 4, 1954, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Carl and Alberta (Helmold) Warren. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1973. On June 28, 1975, he married Sandra Scott in Mechanicsville. Butch worked for Archer Daniels Midland for 39 years, retiring as lead water-treatment operator. He will be remembered for the love and care he gave to his family. Butch treasured being a grandfather and enjoyed watching the kids play basketball and baseball. He will be remembered for his expert grilling skills, spending time on the deck and going out to eat with his family and friends. Butch also enjoyed being outdoors, especially fishing on the lake. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing the lottery and games on his computer. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Sr.; and an infant brother, Arlan. Memorials may be directed to the family. Butch was able to generously help more than 75 people as an organ and tissue donor with the Iowa Donor Network. Please share your support and memories with Butch's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020