CARLA MARY (MAY) KNUTSON Cedar Rapids Carla, 73, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at her home in Mesa, Ariz. A Celebration of Life will be held May 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Shores Event Center in Cedar Rapids. Carla was born in Sibley, Iowa, and raised on a farm outside of Ashton, where she learned her Midwest work ethic and commitment to family traditions. She attended college in Worthington, Minn., and always was so excited to reunite with the friends she made there. She got her master's degree and had a long, successful career at Rockwell and finished her career at Fastek. She thouroughly enjoyed her retirement! Dinner out with friends, playing golf, cooking and making her children and grandchildren feel special were her passions. She loved to travel and was known to jet off to a bucket-list location by herself. Carla was beautiful, smart, strong and, above all else, she was kind. The sound of her voice brightened a room and will be missed by all who were loved by her. She wouldn't have traded the 42 years with her Ogre Joe for anything, and he was with her at the end. She is survived by her husband, Joe Knutson; children, Beth (Jim) Mackey, Eric (Melissa) Tillotson, Katie (Nick) Frommelt and Steven (Gracie) Knutson; sister, Carol Droessler; her biggest joy, her grandchildren, Izic, Noah, Emma, Parker, Emily, Olivia, Amy, Dorothy, Cruz, Knox and Sylvie; and in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Connie; her parents, Mike and Lillian May; and her brother-in-law, Ernie Droessler. Thank you to all of the friends and family who have reached out with support and fond memories. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019