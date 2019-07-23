CARLA ZUMBACH Monticello Carla J. Zumbach, 60, of Monticello, was called home to rest Sunday, July 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a 12-year battle with breast cancer. Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church in Monticello. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at the church with burial immediately following in the church cemetery. Carla was born June 3, 1959, the 12th child of Matt and Julia (Knipper) Ries. She grew up on the family farm near Ryan. Carla married Garry Zumbach on a beautiful fall day at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church in Monticello on Oct. 9, 1982. Together with Garry, they lived and raised their family on a farm near Monticello. In recent years, Carla's faith and their marriage could be described as nothing short of inspirational as together they researched, fought and prayed for a cure, and then maintained their strong faith and quiet dignity when realizing their fight was coming to an end. A member of Wayne Zion Lutheran Church since 1992, Carla volunteered whenever needed. She was a Sunday school teacher and a member of the bell choir, ringing her last bell for church services just eight weeks ago. At an early age, Carla recognized that her love of animals would play an important role throughout her life. After graduating from West Delaware Schools, Carla pursued a veterinary tech degree from Northeast Missouri State University, where she also played softball. She worked beside Dr. Terry Moore at Animal Medical Center in Cedar Rapids and later began and grew a thriving business of breeding and raising puppies so others could enjoy a faithful companion. Carla never tired of matching puppies with their new families. She was passionate about the quality of puppies she raised and the quality of care they received. She was a charter member of the Iowa Pet Breeders Association, where she also served as the secretary and longtime treasurer. Carla was a true expert in her field and an advocate for the industry. Carla's love of horses resulted in spending many enjoyable days trail riding, helping with cattle round-ups on the farm, participating in Monticello's July Fourth parade and giving pony rides to her grandchildren and others. Always ready to try a new recipe or new experience, Carla successfully competed in the Jones County Fair barbecue contest, winning top awards. Above all, she loved her family. She enjoyed coaching her kids' teams, fishing, cookouts, and traveling and farming with her husband. Left to honor her memory are her husband, Garry; and children, Katie Stoll and friend Karrsten Wernimont, Holly (Josh) Iben and Ethan (Ashley) Zumbach, all of Monticello, and Emily (Blake) Schulte of Coggon. Carla was blessed with seven grandchildren, including Lilly and Reagan Stoll, Landon and Lianna Iben, Nora and Parker Schulte and Breckin Zumbach, with Baby Zumbach due later this year. She also is survived by her siblings, Sister Irma Ries, Jon (Becky) Ries, Kevin (Colleen) Ries and Janella (Mick) Neverman, all of Manchester, Marvin (Karen) Ries, Ken (Karen) Ries and Jerome (Mary Kay) Ries, all of Ryan, Donna (Joe) Smith, Jim (Pat) Ries and Julie (Kevin) Miller, all of Monticello, Kathy (Rick) Davis of Marion, Glen Paulsen of Kimberling City, Mo., Latha Reiling of Winthrop, Deb (Carl) Keating of Monticello, Darla (Brad) Kimmerle of Dundee and Louis J. (Deb) Zumbach of Coggon; and special friend Beth Porter. Carla left this world reassured that she would be re-united with those who passed before, including her parents, Matt and Julia Ries; in-laws, Louis R. and Velma Zumbach; sister, Mary Paulsen; and brother-in-law, Randy Reiling. The family would like to thank Dr. Wilbur and the staff at Hall Perrine Cancer Center, Above and Beyond Hospice, and all of their family and friends for their love and support. Published in The Gazette on July 23, 2019