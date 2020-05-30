CARLENE ADAMS Monticello Carlene Adams, 90, of Monticello, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness. Private family services will be held on Saturday, May 30, with interment in Oakwood Cemetery. Goettsch Funeral Home of Monticello has taken Carlene and her family into their care. Please sign Carlene's guest book at www.goettschonline.com. Pastor Dave Raemisch will officiate at the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hillcrest Family Services via family. Surviving are her three children, Sindee Sue Adams Kell, Cedar Rapids, Stephanie (Mark) Ketelsen, Monticello and Jeffrey Adams, San Diego, Calif., four grandchildren, Stacey Sue (Todd) Adams Kell Dresser, Justin Michael Adams Kell, Joshua Eugene Ketelsen and Courtney Kay Ketelsen; a great-granddaughter, Oliva Sue Dresser; two sisters-in-law, Ruth Keil, Pekin, Ill., and Betty Adams, Iowa City; and brother-in-law, Don Chappell, Manchester. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gene; her sister, Ruth Ann Winkler Chappell; and brothers-in-law, Glenn Adams, Don Keil and Jim Kearns. Carlene Margaret Winkler was born Feb. 11, 1930, at Monticello, Iowa. She was the daughter of Carl and Velma Schoon Winkler. Carlene graduated from the Monticello Community Schools, with the Class of 1948. Carlene Winkler and Eugene Adams were married June 12, 1948, in the Little Brown Church at Nashua, Iowa. The couple farmed south of Monticello, in Lovell Township. Carlene was a loving mother and homemaker. She loved spending time with her family, they were her life. She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school and Bible school, served on the church council and worked in her circle. She worked as a poll watcher during elections and was a campfire leader. She enjoyed card club and bowling with her friends in an afternoon league. Carlene will be greatly missed.
Published in The Gazette on May 30, 2020.