Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlene Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlene Edwards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlene Edwards Obituary
CARLENE SUZANNE EDWARDS Cedar Rapids Carlene Suzanne Edwards, 68, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids as a result of medical complications related to COVID-19. A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery officiated by Pastor Gregory Williamson. Carlene was born March 20, 1952, in Quincy, Ill., the daughter of William and Hazel (Jansen) Edwards. She graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School. Carlene moved to Cedar Rapids in 1990 with her parents. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marion, Iowa. Carlene is survived by her brother, William W. Edwards of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents. Carlene will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. The family would like to thank all the residents and staff from the Heritage Specialty Care Center for their love, support and tender care given to Carlene. Please leave a message, tribute or memory to Carlene's family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -