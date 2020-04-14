|
|
CARLENE SUZANNE EDWARDS Cedar Rapids Carlene Suzanne Edwards, 68, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids as a result of medical complications related to COVID-19. A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery officiated by Pastor Gregory Williamson. Carlene was born March 20, 1952, in Quincy, Ill., the daughter of William and Hazel (Jansen) Edwards. She graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School. Carlene moved to Cedar Rapids in 1990 with her parents. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marion, Iowa. Carlene is survived by her brother, William W. Edwards of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents. Carlene will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. The family would like to thank all the residents and staff from the Heritage Specialty Care Center for their love, support and tender care given to Carlene. Please leave a message, tribute or memory to Carlene's family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 14, 2020