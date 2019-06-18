CARLY MARIE (SEE) NETOLICKY Iowa City Carly Marie (See) Netolicky, 81, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019. A memorial service for Carly will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 123 Market St., Iowa City, IA 52245. Pastor Roger Dykstra will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Carly graduated from Iowa City High School in 1956 and spent most of her life in Iowa City. On June 30, 1957, Carly married James "Jim" Netolicky in 1957 at First English Lutheran Church in Iowa City. Carly was a bookkeeper in Iowa City for many years, retiring in 1986. She was a longtime member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and Women of the Moose. Carly planned monthly luncheons for her high school class. Her family meant the world to her. She loved every family member dearly, often talked about them and was greatly loved by all. Carly is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jim; two sons, Grant Netolicky (Wendy) of Iowa City and Ty Netolicky (Suzie) of Solon; siblings, Sherryl See Caporizzo of Iowa City and Dale See (Suzi) of Westminster, Colo.; 10 grandchildren, Stuart Netolicky of North Liberty, Brandon Netolicky (Amanda) of Des Moines, Nicole Hansen (Jason) of Clarence, Alicia Netolicky (Jesse Larpenter) of North Liberty, April Netolicky of Cedar Rapids, Amber Netolicky (Cale Thornton) of North Liberty, Lauraya Netolicky of Iowa City, Brittany Hugh (Antione Pearson) of Shellsburg, Breanne Briggs (Ty) of Cedar Rapids and Bryan Hugh of Cedar Rapids; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Carly was preceded in death by her parents, Thelma and Christian See. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary