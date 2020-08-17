Carma Nelson

CARMA L. NELSON Cedar Rapids Carma L. Nelson, 76, died Aug. 10, 2020. Per her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services. Carma was born April 18, 1944, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Raymond and Lucille Shuman. She moved to Cedar Rapids in 1962 to work for Collins Radio, retiring in 1999 after 36 years, ending a very fulfilling career working with goverment contracts. She married Donald D. Nelson on Dec. 26, 1964. She is surivied by her husband, Don; one sister, Marla; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jack; and sister, Romell.



