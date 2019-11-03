|
|
CARMEN ANN (HILLS) HAMMERBERG Cedar Rapids Carmen Ann (Hills) Hammerberg, 90, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where a visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Pastor Roger Grandia will officiate. Inurnment will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Ackley, Iowa. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Carmen was born May 13, 1929, in Moline, Ill., to Kenneth and Luora (Weber) Hills. She graduated from Moline High School and the University of Iowa, where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority and Phi Beta Kappa Honorary Society. On Dec. 27, 1950, she married Herb Hammerberg in Moline, Ill. Together, they moved to Ackley, Iowa, in 1963. She taught English and Spanish at Iowa Falls High School for 27 years. She was an elder and deacon at First Presbyterian Church and a member of P.E.O. and Delta Kappa Gamma Society for women educators. They moved to Cedar Rapids in 1997. She was an active member at Westminster Presbyterian Church, P.E.O., and did volunteer work at the Cedar Rapids Public Library and Salvation Army. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herb, in 2015. She is survived by her four sons, Curt (Donna) Hammerberg, Ron (Linda) Hammerberg, Rick (Laurie) Hammerberg and Bob (Lauren) Hammerberg; seven grandchildren, Bailey (Andy Tiedt) Hammerberg, Bennet (Amanda) Hammerberg, Luke Hammerberg, Max Hammerberg, Nate Hammerberg, Donovan (Megan) Hammerberg and Kacey Hammerberg; and five great-grandchildren, Grayson Tiedt, Wyatt Tiedt, Shane Hammerberg, Rylan Hammerberg and Henry Hammerberg. Carmen was a great fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Chicago Cubs and any team involving her grandsons and great-grandsons. She enjoyed traveling, reading, playing bridge and her cat, Hawkeye. She forever will be remembered as a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and friend to many. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff and nurses at Grand Living Indian Creek and also the staff and nurses at UnityPoint Hospice for the tremendous care and support they gave to Carmen. Memorial donations may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019