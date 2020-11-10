1/1
Carol and Edward Knight
CAROL ROSE KNIGHT EDWARD HENRY KNIGHT Cedar Rapids Carol Rose Knight, 72, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, and Edward Henry Knight, 74, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Memorial services will be held at noon Friday, Nov. 13, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Burial to be at Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Service attendees are asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines Surviving family members include four generations: children, Tammy (Kevin) Leyse, Christine Bailey (Mike Young), Victor Knight, Kim Knight and Heather Knight; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary (Fred) Scheffler, Barb (Roger) Miller, Pat (Jim) Evans, Ron (Deb) Crippen, Don (Joan) Crippen, Roger Crippen, Deb (Gary) Bute, Glory Kaegbein, Sheila Goad, Shawn Crippen (Leif Kvidahl) and John (Karen) Carstensen; and stepmother, Phyllis Crippen. Carol was born July 17, 1948, in Elkport, Iowa, the daughter of Harry Jr. and Leaneta (Portwine) Crippen. On Nov. 24, 1966, she married Edward Knight. She retired from Souvenir Pen and Pencil. Carol loved spending time with her family and was the oldest of 11 children. She was very proud to remind her siblings of that. Our mom had a great sense of humor and loved joking and teasing. Even though it often backfired, she was a great sport. She enjoyed listening to Elvis, country music, embroidering, painting and coloring. She also enjoyed watching her favorite race car driver, Jimmie Johnson. Carol had a beautiful smile and a laugh that will always be remembered. She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Georgia Venetta Hennessey; her mothers' companion, John Moore; brother-in-law, Vernon Goad; and son-in-law, Rick Bailey. Edward was born Sept. 24, 1946, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Ellsworth and Ruth Knight. He was the oldest of four siblings. He retired from National Oats and was then self-employed for many years. Our dad enjoyed fishing, old westerns, working on cars and junking. But most of all, he loved spending time with his wife. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, John Knight, Tom Knight and Ruth Topping, The family would like to say "thank you" to the staff at Hospice of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital. Please share your support and memories with the family on Carol and Ed's tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. There also will be a link on the tribute wall for a livestream of the memorial service.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-362-2147
