CAROL ANDERSON Cedar Rapids Carol Anderson, 68, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Sept. 30, 2020, from metastatic breast cancer. Carol was born in Oskaloosa, Iowa, to Carl and Mary Anderson. She graduated from Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids in 1970 and the University of Iowa in 1982. A talented writer, she worked in politics, journalism and education. Her loved ones fondly remember her discerning eye for interior design and her lovingly-tended gardens. She somehow was fiercely independent and selfless at the same time. Her adventurous spirit and quirky sense of humor made her the life of the party, and her infectious smile and incredible grace charmed all who knew her. She is survived by her three children, Lindsay, Abigail and Alex Beckord; and her three grandchildren, Mackenzie, Eleanor and Charlie. They will forever miss her unconditional love and support. Her family and close friends will have a small gathering at home to celebrate her life. They ask you to consider a donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (bcrf.org
) in her memory.