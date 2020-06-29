CAROL ANN ALBAUGH Tipton Carol Ann Albaugh, 72, of Tipton, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020, at The Bird House-Hospice Home of Johnson County. As per Carol's wishes, private family services will be held. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are in charge of arrangements. Carol was born Aug. 30, 1947, in Iowa City, the daughter of James and Dorothy (Aicher) Quinn. She graduated from Regina High School. Carol was united in marriage to Dennis Albaugh on June 17, 2005. Carol worked at UIHC Eye Care as surgery scheduler. She enjoyed gardening, motorcycles , fast cars and NASCAR racing. Carol is survived by her husband, Dennis; sons, Jason (Mandy) Karstens, Jeremy Karstens and Aaron (Amy) Karstens; grandchildren, Brian, Grace, Quinn, Owen and Jacob Karstens; stepdaughters, Jodee (Mike) Sigsbee and Tara (Bryan) Massey; stepsons, Jeff and Scott Albaugh. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Anita Ruppert and Mary Lee Ehrenfeldt. Memorials may be directed to Iowa City hospice and The Bird House. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 29, 2020.