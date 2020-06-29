Carol Ann Albaugh
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAROL ANN ALBAUGH Tipton Carol Ann Albaugh, 72, of Tipton, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020, at The Bird House-Hospice Home of Johnson County. As per Carol's wishes, private family services will be held. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are in charge of arrangements. Carol was born Aug. 30, 1947, in Iowa City, the daughter of James and Dorothy (Aicher) Quinn. She graduated from Regina High School. Carol was united in marriage to Dennis Albaugh on June 17, 2005. Carol worked at UIHC Eye Care as surgery scheduler. She enjoyed gardening, motorcycles , fast cars and NASCAR racing. Carol is survived by her husband, Dennis; sons, Jason (Mandy) Karstens, Jeremy Karstens and Aaron (Amy) Karstens; grandchildren, Brian, Grace, Quinn, Owen and Jacob Karstens; stepdaughters, Jodee (Mike) Sigsbee and Tara (Bryan) Massey; stepsons, Jeff and Scott Albaugh. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Anita Ruppert and Mary Lee Ehrenfeldt. Memorials may be directed to Iowa City hospice and The Bird House. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved