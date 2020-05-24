|
CAROL ANN BERGER Cedar Rapids Carol Ann Berger passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, following a long illness. Carol was born on May 12, 1952, in Vinton to Richard and Helen (Gulick) Collins. She was married to David Berger on Nov. 17, 1975. She proudly worked for Rockwell Collins for more than 20 years. Carol was blessed to find joy and happiness throughout her life. She loved her family, fur family, friends, neighbors and those who cared for her throughout her journey. She was preceded in death by her husband, David; her parents; sister, Gloria (John) McElroy; nephews, Ronnie Tharp, Anthony Lovell and Elliot Court; and great-nephew, Noah Garey. Carol is survived by: her sisters, Linda Lovell, Killeen, Texas, Kathleen Shadrick, Marion, Iowa, Teresa (Eric) Court, Davenport, Iowa; niece, Jennifer (Calvin) DeGrate Crosby; nephews, Jason (Cindy) Shadrick, Colin (Breanna) Court and Kyle Court; her aunt, Marilyn Laerke; several great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews and cousins. Arrangements pending.
Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2020