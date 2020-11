Or Copy this URL to Share

CAROL ANN CLARK Cedar Rapids April 13, 1943 - Nov. 3, 2020 Carol Ann Clark, 77, passed away in her home on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband. She has two children, Rebecca A. Clark and Floyd R. Clark III; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was loved by many friends and relatives. A Celebration of Life will be held at a late date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store