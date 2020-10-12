CAROL ANN DEBROWER Cedar Rapids Carol Ann DeBrower, 83, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully Friday evening, Oct. 9, 2020. An outdoor Celebration of Life Service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Brosh Chapel, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW, in Cedar Rapids. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family after 10 a.m. Tuesday before the service at the chapel. The family request everyone in attendance wears a mask and practices social distancing according to local guidelines. Carol was born July 8, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Lester Frank and Irene Emily (Bena) Trunecek. She married John DeBrower on June 28, 1958. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved children, her own and all children. She was compassionate, empathetic and caring. Her family members always knew she was there for them. She was talented at singing and dancing, which provided her comfort and joy. Carol liked following Hollywood stars and watching musicals. She had several beloved cats and dogs throughout her life. She liked watching John feed the birds outside the kitchen window and they both enjoyed identifying them. Her life of service included office work, catering at Dostal's and housekeeping for 18 years at Mercy Hospital. She enjoyed cross stitch, reading, phone calls from family, flower gardening, cooking, baking and cleaning. Carol is survived by her husband, John DeBrower; children, Daniel, Janine Stoll, and the triplets, Kelli Wolfe, Kyle and Kent; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Trunecek; son, Patrick; and a grandson, Patrick. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
