Carol Ann (Sellner) Krapfl

Carol Ann (Sellner) Krapfl Obituary
CAROL ANN (SELLNER) KRAPFL Manchester Carol Ann (Sellner) Krapfl, 74, of Manchester, Iowa, formerly of Ryan, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 53 years, Merlin; daughters, Kim (John) Britt of Ryan, Karen (Gary) Eischen of Pella, Kathy Krapfl (friend Paul Anderson) of Cedar Rapids and Karla (Corey) Thompson of Delhi; and granddaughters, Macy and Madison Thompson. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 3, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ryan, Iowa, with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ryan, Iowa, with a 3 p.m. Scripture service. Friends may also call one hour before Mass on Monday at the church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery in rural Ryan, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on May 30, 2019
