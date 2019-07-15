Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Weber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Ann Weber Obituary
CAROL ANN WEBER Marion Carol Ann Weber, 75, of Marion, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is caring for Carol and her family. Carol was born on June 14, 1944, to Richard Jay and Gladys Marie (Klopp) Woods in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Her parents raised her and two older brothers, Gary and Tom, in Paralta, Iowa, a small community south of Springville. Carol married Harold Weber in 1968 and later divorced. She had a diverse group of friends and enjoyed entertaining and having people around. She was known for her outstanding Swiss steak, meatloaf and taco salad. She successfully faced significant personal trials during her lifetime, including early loss of loved ones and disabling chronic health problems. In spite of these challenges, she was very kind, kept a positive attitude and sought opportunities to serve others. Special thanks to all her friends and neighbors who loved and cared for her. Carol will be greatly missed by many family members. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers. We are honoring her request for no formal service. Interment will be at Cedar Memorial Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully requested that any memorial contribution be made to a . Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now