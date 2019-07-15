CAROL ANN WEBER Marion Carol Ann Weber, 75, of Marion, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is caring for Carol and her family. Carol was born on June 14, 1944, to Richard Jay and Gladys Marie (Klopp) Woods in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Her parents raised her and two older brothers, Gary and Tom, in Paralta, Iowa, a small community south of Springville. Carol married Harold Weber in 1968 and later divorced. She had a diverse group of friends and enjoyed entertaining and having people around. She was known for her outstanding Swiss steak, meatloaf and taco salad. She successfully faced significant personal trials during her lifetime, including early loss of loved ones and disabling chronic health problems. In spite of these challenges, she was very kind, kept a positive attitude and sought opportunities to serve others. Special thanks to all her friends and neighbors who loved and cared for her. Carol will be greatly missed by many family members. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers. We are honoring her request for no formal service. Interment will be at Cedar Memorial Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully requested that any memorial contribution be made to a . Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 15, 2019