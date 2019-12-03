Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Bekker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Bekker


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Bekker Obituary
CAROL ANN BEKKER Iowa City Carol Ann Bekker, 80, a lifelong resident of the Iowa City area, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Mercy Hospice Iowa City of pancreatic cancer. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Very Rev. Rudolph Juarez officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice, Preucil School of Music or . Carol was born at home on the George Scanlon farm, north of Iowa City, on Oct. 1, 1939, to Albert and Coletta (Deatsch) Bekker. A few years later the family moved to rural Lone Tree, where they resided until moving to Iowa City in June 1959. Carol was employed by Owens Brush in June 1958 and remained a dedicated employee until her retirement in 2002. She developed many cherished friendships that she fostered throughout her lifetime. Carol enjoyed vacations and traveled extensively throughout the United States. She had a fond appreciation of music and attended numerous events at the Preucil School of Music, Hancher Auditorium and Clapp and Voxman recital halls. She reveled in farm life as a child and recently visited the farms of her nieces and nephews where she delighted in driving a John Deere 9230 4-wheel drive tractor as well as feeding goats and horses. Carol maintained a deep faith of her Catholic upbringing, was generous with charitable gifts and was a friend to all. The family would like to thank Iowa City Hospice, Mercy Hospice and doctors M.C. Champion and Scott Miller for their excellent care. She is survived by her sisters, Bonnie Gilroy of Iowa City and Betty Forbes of Lone Tree; many nieces and nephews; as well as great-nieces and nephews; and many friends. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Albert (Coletta) Bekker; brother, Orville; sister, Mary, and her husband, Duane Kasper, all of Iowa City; brother­in-law, Gerald Forbes of Lone Tree; as well as friends, Fannie Kemp, Cheryl Kopf and Perry Courtney.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -