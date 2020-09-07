1/1
Carol E. Manary
CAROL E. MANARY North Liberty Carol E. Manary, 89, of North Liberty, peacefully passed away in her home on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Her family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to Mercy Hospice or Friends of the Animal Center Foundation. Due to COVID-19, social distancing guidelines are in place and masks are strongly recommended. Born Sept. 25, 1930, in Washington, Iowa, the daughter of Owen and Blanche (Anderson) Grecian, Carol grew up in Washington and graduated from Washington High School. On Jan. 5, 1949, she married James E. "Harry" Manary in Wapello, Iowa. The couple moved to Iowa City in 1952. Carol worked as a butcher at the Iowa City Me-Too grocery store from 1962 until 1971, when Carol and Jim acquired Harry's Custom Trophies in Coralville – a business still owned and operated by the Manary family today. Carol continued to work at the shop until the fall of 2019. She enjoyed many things, including her monthly Diva luncheons, caring for her hosta gardens and eating out with family and friends. Holidays were a very special time as the family gathered and she was able to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carol continued to attend her annual class reunion in Washington, Iowa. Carol and her sister Janet, who lives in Colorado, kept in touch each week by phone. Carol is survived by her children, Steve Manary (Linda) of North Liberty, Craig Manary (Cheryl) of Iowa City, Rick Manary of Tiffin and Kevin Manary (Linda) of Solon; grandchildren, Corey (Pam), Jaime, Brian, Kelli (Nolan Symmonds), Megan, Kim Hinkel (Todd), Michael Doyle and Mitchell Doyle (Judy); 17 great-grandchildren; a sister, Janet Foster of Denver, Colo.; and her beloved dachshund, Mandy. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2017; sister, Betty Carr; and brother, Eugene Grecian. www.lensingfuneral.com

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 7, 2020.
September 6, 2020
Carol was a lovely lady who was a great help when it came to making a decision on purchasing various awards when I worked at the U. She always had a smile.

My sincere condolences to all of you. I'm sure you all have many wonderful memories and will reflect on them often in the years to come.
Joyce Craig
