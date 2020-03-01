|
CAROL E. (ASHLEY) MCLEES Cedar Rapids Carol E. (Ashley) McLees died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by loved ones at her home in Albuquerque, N.M., on Feb. 22, 2020. She was 76 years old. Born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on March 24, 1943, to Edgar and Marguerite Ashley, Carol spent a majority of her adult life in her beloved Cedar Rapids. A graduate of Washington High School, Carol would later return to the same school as a food service employee, where she ultimately would retire from the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Carol spoke fondly of interacting with the students and faculty and baking endless baked goods to satisfy their appetites. It is her infectious smile, warm personality and ability to have a laugh that her family and friends most admired and adored. After relocating to Albuquerque, Carol established a life surrounded by her sister and her family, which include great-nieces and a great-nephew who enjoyed Carol's company and caring for her. Carol was married to Timothy McLees on Aug. 31, 1963, in Cedar Rapids. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Marguerite in 1995; her son, Christopher in 2011; her husband, Timothy in 2014; and her sister, Dixie Lee (Ashley) Mally in 2018. Carol is survived by her aunt, Marcetta of Cresco, Iowa; a niece, Deborah (Mally) Donnelly of Albuquerque, N.M.; a nephew, Stephen Mally of Sydney, Australia; great-nieces, Lauralee (Donnelly) Archibeque of Cheyenne, Wyo., Mariah Donnelly, Mikayla Donnelly and Savannah Donnelly; and a great-nephew, Matthew Donnelly, all of Albuquerque; and cousins, Pamela Jackson of Sherman Oaks, Calif., Ron Leinen of Maricopa, Ariz., Marsha Kerr of Eaton, Ohio, and Marilynn Fisher of Decorah, Iowa. Services for Carol include a visitation on Wednesday, March 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Teahen Funeral Home, 3100 F Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids; and a Catholic Mass on Thursday, March 5, at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2310 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. A private burial will occur at St. Joseph Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. If you care to remember Carol by making a memorial contribution, donations in Carol's name are requested and welcomed to the 225 N. Michigan Ave., 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601, via www.act.alz.org, or to Washington High School, c/o Ronda Harriott, 2205 Forest Dr. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020