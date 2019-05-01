CAROL JEAN EGGERT Oxford Carol Jean Eggert was born Oct. 5, 1950, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Melvin and Kathryn (Scaffinger) Daywitt. On March 11, 1972, she was united in marriage to Leland Webert. They were blessed with three daughters. He passed away April 30, 1991. On Sept. 14, 1996, Carol was united in marriage to Jonathan Eggert. She retired from Colonial Bakery, Clear Creek-Amana School District and ARC of Johnson County. Carol enjoyed having garage sales and selling little fences, spending time with family and friends and meeting new people. Carol passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at her home in Oxford at the age of 68 years. Carol is survived by her husband, Jon of Oxford; three daughters, Tami (Jeremy) Brenneman of Parnell, Adrienna (Steve) Burdick of Oxford and Kerrie (Eric) Kolsto of Amana; two stepchildren, Tony (Jacque) Eggert of Solon and Tara Wentzel of Columbia Heights, Minn.; 18 grandchildren; a brother, Dean (Jackie) Daywitt of Colorado; a sister-in-law, Chris Daywitt of Spanish Fork, Utah; and her beloved dog, Ceaser. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leland; and two brothers, Ron in infancy and Garry Daywitt. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established for Grace Community Church in North Liberty and Essence of Life Hospice in Amana. Messages and tributes may be sent to the family at www.powellfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2019