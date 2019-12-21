|
DR. CAROL ELLEN BALLANTYNE Cedar Rapids Dr. Carol Ellen Ballantyne passed away early on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, after an extended illness. She was born April 25, 1948, in Forest City, Iowa, daughter of Dr. Selby Ballantyne and Florence (Anderson) Ballantyne. She graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1966, attended several midwestern universities, earning her Ph.D. from the University of Iowa. Carol was a community educator at Kirkwood Community College in Iowa. She was dean of continuing education at Metro-Tech in Omaha, Neb.; vice president for continuing education at St. Charles Community College, St. Charles, Mo.; and president of Garden City Community College, Garden City, Kan. Carol will be remembered as a community minded and family centered public servant, a great athlete, a skilled bassoonist, avid reader and good friend. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Scott (Robin) of Springville, Iowa; her sister, Anne (Bill) Burns, rural Solon, Iowa; her niece, Kathryn, and nephew, Sam of Anchorage, Alaska.; and brother-in-law, Thomas Palma, Lake St. Louis, Mo. She is survived by her brother, Robert (Mary) of Ely, Iowa; her sister, Sandra (Thomas Palma) Ballantyne of Lake St. Louis, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews, Megan Ballantyne, Cedar Rapids, Amanda (Ari Rinzler) Ballantyne (Annie Rinzler-Ballantyne), Seattle, Wash., Scott Ballantyne, Ely, Ben (Cora Obuchowski) Burns (Zarek and Emmett), Cedar Rapids, Cy (Marie) Burns (Anthony Parker, Bailey Burns and Alex Loughrey), Marion, Stanley Palma, Courtney Palma and Azainah Palma, Lake St. Louis, Mo., Selby Ballantyne of Springville and Riley Ballantyne of Nevada, Iowa. A memorial service will occur in Cedar Rapids during the summer of 2020. Memorials may be made to the Kirkwood Community College Foundation in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019