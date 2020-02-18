|
|
CAROL JEAN (HEMPHILL) FISHER Troy Mills Carol Jean (Hemphill) Fisher passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Lexington Estates in Independence following a lengthy but courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Carol was born June 26, 1937, in Walker, Iowa, the daughter of Donald and Helen (Wachel) Hemphill. She attended country schools in rural Walker and graduated from Walker High School in 1955. On Feb. 23, 1958, Carol married Norman Fisher at Walker United Methodist Church and moved to Troy Mills to farm and grow their family of three children, Barbara, Diane and Richard. Carol was an active member of Troy Mills Christian Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher. In addition, she was a leader for Girl Scouts, and for many years served the Iowa Pork Queen/Princess program at local and state levels. Above all, she was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Her baked goods, especially decorated cakes, often were requested by family and friends alike. Carol will be deeply missed by her husband of almost 62 years, Norman Fisher; three children and their spouses, Barbara (John) Burke of Coggon, Diane (Randy) McVey of Alburnett and Richard (Beth) Fisher of Waukee; five grandchildren, Trisha (Todd) Hittenmiller, Stacey Burke, Trent McVey, Jordan Fisher and Morgan Fisher; two great-grandchildren, Brody and Breah; brother-in-law, Russel (Janet) Fisher and family; and brother, Dale Hemphill and his family of Omaha, Neb. She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Logan McVey; and a niece, Lori. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may direct memorial contributions to the or a favorite . A special thank you to everyone at Lexington Estate Long Term Care in Independence and especially to Linda and Becky for providing exceptional care and companionship. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Troy Mills Christian Church with the Rev. James Wolf officiating. Burial will be held at Troy Mills Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020