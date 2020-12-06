1/1
CAROL H. SHEETS Cedar Rapids Carol H. Sheets, 90, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. A private graveside service will take place at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Carol was born on Oct. 28, 1930, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Clifford and Jennie (Castle) Shannon. Carol married LaVern Sheets on Aug. 13, 1949. She worked as a lab technician for National Oats/Ralston until retiring in the mid 1990s. While there, she was recognized by the Red Cross for saving a man's life from electrocution. Carol was a past member of the SHHH, BPW, Eastern Iowa Bonsai Society and the Good Earth Garden Club of C.R. Carol was intelligent, caring, had a great sense of humor, and was a lifelong learner. She enjoyed learning new things, including handwriting analysis, gardening techniques and new cooking recipes. Carol is survived by her children, Diana (Edward) Davis of Silver Springs, Md., Dale Sheets (Joanne Vest) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Clifford Sheets (Catherine Metsch) of Clancey, Mont.; and grandchildren, Hannah Davis and Melissa Davis of Maryland. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LaVern; and sister, Donna (Carl) Antone. A special thank you to the staff of Home Instead Senior Care, MeadowView Memory Care Village, and West Ridge Care Center for their care and support of Carol for the last several years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Good Earth Garden Club. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 6, 2020.
