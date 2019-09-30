Home

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home
1212 1st Ave
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2233
Carol Irene (Brown) Pickart

Carol Irene (Brown) Pickart Obituary
CAROL IRENE (BROWN) PICKART Vinton Carol Irene (Brown) Pickart passed away peacefully at her residence in Vinton, Iowa, on Sept. 28, 2019, at the age of 85. A private service for the family will be held at a later date. She was born Aug. 31, 1934, in Oelwein, Iowa, to Earl Wesley Brown and Evelyn (Retz) Brown. Carol worked in various administrative assistant positions throughout her life, first in Oelwein, then in Cedar Rapids, and lastly in Vinton. She married Edward Pickart in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Nov. 17, 1956, and started a family shortly thereafter in Benton County. She was an active member of First Christian Church for several years and served on several local boards. A few of her loves included reading, which she instilled in her children; picnics; her dog, Katie; traveling, especially spending winters in Gulf Shores, Ala.; watching birds; and genealogy. Her greatest love was her career as a mother and wife. She excelled at both. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Edward Pickart; daughters, Teresa (Dave) Wilson and Denice (Greg) Williamson; a son, Matthew (Wendy) Pickart; six grandchildren, Benjamin (Madison) Wilson, Jill (Greg) Walton, Nicholas (Nicole) Williamson, Ashley (Dan) Beuker, Kasie Pickart and Michael Pickart; nine great-grandchildren, Eleanor Wilson, Taylor Jane, Jackson and Kayleigh Black, Rhodes and Nolan Walton, Landon Lamm, McKenzie Williamson and Emma Beuker. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, William Brown; and great-granddaughter, Brielle Wilson. Our sincerest thanks to the Hospice Compassus care provider and their team that provided exceptional care for Carol. Memorials in memory of Carol may be directed to the Salvation Army, 1000 C Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Carol and her family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019
