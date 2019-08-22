|
|
CAROL IRIS TURNER Cedar Rapids Carol Iris Turner, 74, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospice. Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City. Survivors include her children, Loren (Patti) Ingalls, Carrieann (Brian) Ingalls, Dawn (Shane) DeShaw, Felicia (Brandon) Turner and Brandy Turner; grandchildren, Dalton and Jessie Ingalls, Aaron, Tristan, Machaela, and Emily Ingalls, Michelle, Meagan, and Jeremy Card, Brittani and Brienna DeShaw, Hunter and Hanna Stokes and Dakota Mateo; nine great-grandchildren and two more on the way. Carol is also survived by her siblings, Ralphie Schuur, Robert (Rita) Schuur and Judy (Larry) Donoven. Carol was born June 4, 1945, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Ralph and Eileen (Berreau) Schuur. She will be remembered for her love of her family, especially her grandkids. She was a talented quilter and made one for each of them. Carol also enjoyed going camping with the grandkids, gardening and canning and bowling in a league for many years. After her work in food service at Cornell, Carol operated a lawn care business, tending to more than 50 yards at one time. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. In her free time, she loved to shop and make sure her nails and hair always were perfect. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Larry Ingalls. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share your loved and support with Carol's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019