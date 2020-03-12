Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol J. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol J. Smith Obituary
CAROL J. SMITH Cedar Rapids Carol J. Smith, 67, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in her home after a short illness. Service will be a private burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Survivors include her father, Willard Goddard and wife, Roberta; brother, Bill Goddard, Arkansas; sister, Sue Grim and husband, Scott, Cedar Rapids; brother, Greg Goddard and wife, Jill, Cedar Rapids; stepdaughter, Karen Smith and husband, Gary; seven grandchildren, Russell, Daniel, Jordan, Jason, Jimmy, Shayla and Lindsee; 13 great-grandchildren; and nephews, Doug Goddard, Mike and Chris Grim. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Smith; and mother, Alyce Goddard. Carol was born in Cedar Rapids, Sept. 3, 1952, to Willard and Alyce Goddard. Carol worked at Walmart until she retired in 2017. Most of all, Carol enjoyed her family and gardening. Memorial donations may be directed to Cedar Valley Humane Society in Carol's name. Online condolences may be left for the family at iowacremation.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -