CAROL J. SMITH Cedar Rapids Carol J. Smith, 67, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in her home after a short illness. Service will be a private burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Survivors include her father, Willard Goddard and wife, Roberta; brother, Bill Goddard, Arkansas; sister, Sue Grim and husband, Scott, Cedar Rapids; brother, Greg Goddard and wife, Jill, Cedar Rapids; stepdaughter, Karen Smith and husband, Gary; seven grandchildren, Russell, Daniel, Jordan, Jason, Jimmy, Shayla and Lindsee; 13 great-grandchildren; and nephews, Doug Goddard, Mike and Chris Grim. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Smith; and mother, Alyce Goddard. Carol was born in Cedar Rapids, Sept. 3, 1952, to Willard and Alyce Goddard. Carol worked at Walmart until she retired in 2017. Most of all, Carol enjoyed her family and gardening. Memorial donations may be directed to Cedar Valley Humane Society in Carol's name. Online condolences may be left for the family at iowacremation.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020