CAROL JANE BROCKMEYER Manchester Carol Jane Brockmeyer, 81, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. She was born Dec. 22, 1937, in Elkhorn, Wis., the daughter of Everett and Dorothy (Bishop) Atwater. Carol was a 1956 graduate of Manchester High School. On Aug. 5, 1956, Carol was united in marriage to Bobbie Dean "Bob" Brockmeyer in Manchester. Four children were born to this union. Carol had worked at Henderson Manufacturing in Manchester for several years. She then became the office manager at the Farm Bureau Office in Manchester until her retirement in 2003. Carol was a faithful member of the Manchester United Methodist Church for more than 60 years. She spent many hours doing volunteer work, especially with the Senior Center in Manchester. She also was a volunteer counselor with the Senior Health Insurance Program – SHIPP. Carol enjoyed knitting, quilting and reading. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include her four children, Kurt Brockmeyer of Marion, Dan Brockmeyer of Jesup, Kris (Kristina) Brockmeyer of Winterset and Mark Brockmeyer of Iowa City; four grandchildren, Sara Harrington of Cedar Rapids, Ryan (Sarah) Brockmeyer of Jesup, Amanda (Matt) Timmerman of Denver, Colo., and Zachary Brockmeyer of Winterset; four great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert (Janet) Atwater of Seneca, S.C. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Bob Brockmeyer, in 2008. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at the Good Neighbor Society in Manchester. The level of care, comfort and compassion they provided over the past several years meant everything to Carol and her family. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa, with the Rev. Jill Mack and the Rev. Mary Green officiating. Inurnment: Oakland Cemetery in Manchester, Iowa. Visitation and Celebration: noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Published in The Gazette on May 20, 2019