|
|
CAROL JEAN ANDERSON Marengo Carol Jean Anderson, 62, of Marengo, passed away suddenly Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Compass Memorial Hospital. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at First Christian Church in Coralville, with the Rev. Jill Michel officiating. Inurnment will occur at a later date. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Carol Jean Anderson was born Nov. 6, 1956, in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of Jack and Edith (Fraise) DeHague. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1974, then attended Southeast Community College in Burlington, later transferring to the University of Iowa and receiving her bachelor's degree in general sciences. Carol was united in marriage to Roger Anderson on June 18, 1983, in Iowa City, Iowa. Carol was a sediment lab supervisor for the U.S. Geological Survey in Iowa City for 16 years. She then became a health information technician for the University of Iowa for 24 years. Carol enjoyed planting flowers, feeding the birds, going shopping for antiques and loved to travel. She enjoyed going to concerts, specifically seeing Elton John, Jackson Browne and Billy Joel. Carol especially loved her grandchildren and socializing with her friends. Carol is survived by her three daughters, Jennifer (Travis) Williams of Nora Springs, Iowa, Marissa (Bryan) Bral of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Kim (Dan) Ewing of Fort Dodge, Iowa; five grandchildren, Jennica Etten, Zoey and Jaxson Williams, and Breah and Drew Ewing; her granddogs, Casey and Kinze; a brother, Jerry (Deby) DeHague of Denver, Colo.; and three sisters, Karen Swank of New London, Iowa, Vickie (Steven) Starr of Bryan, Texas, and Marla Crane of Marshalltown, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger, in March 2018; her parents; twin brothers in infancy, David and Dennis; two brothers, Steven and Jack DeHague; and one sister, Judy Taylor. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019