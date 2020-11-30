CAROL LOIS HINRICHSEN Anamosa Carol Lois Hinrichsen, 84, of Anamosa, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation in Monticello. Private services will be held for the family Wednesday, Dec. 2, with pastor Melody Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello. Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa has taken Carol and her family into their care. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with them by using the "Guestbook" tab located to the left on the funeral home website. Carol was born January 31, 1936, the daughter of Russell and Greta (Brady) Eldred. She attended kindergarten in Mechanicsville, then her family moved to Morley when she was in first grade. She graduated from Morley High School in 1954. Following graduation, she worked for a short time at Collins Radio. She then became secretary for her father who was in the state legislature. On Sept. 25, 1955, she married her high school sweetheart at the United Methodist Church in Anamosa, where they were members all 65 years of their married lives. In December 1955, Lonnie joined the U.S. Army. Following basic training, they moved to El Paso, Texas. Eight months later, Lonnie was stationed in Italy. Carol returned to work at Collins Radio, and continued to help her father with secretarial work. In 1960, Carol and Lonnie moved to Cass township north of Anamosa, where they farmed and raised their five children. Carol enjoyed being a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to sew, bake, read, crochet and play bingo. She also looked forward to taking vacations to Branson, Mo. She enjoyed cruises to the Panama Canal, an Alaskan cruise and several other trips. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Lonnie Hinrichsen; her children, Ralph (Sally) Hinrichsen, Monticello, Laurel (Thomas) Cashman, Deep River, Iowa, Randall (Joan) Hinrichsen, Anamosa, Roxy Hinrichsen, Marion, and Carrie Cummins, Marion; her grandchildren, Janelle (Fred) Wilcox, Cedar Rapids, Christina (Christopher) Noll, Miltona, Minn., Rebecca (Thomas) Pedersen, Kingsley, Iowa, Emily (Erik) Johnston, Montezuma, Iowa, Jacob (Molly) Hinrichsen, Kasson, Minn., Joshua Hinrichsen, Monticello, Ryan (Megan) Hinrichsen, Groveland, Ill., Adam (Hanna) Hinrichsen, Alburnett, Courtney (Shane) Little, Cedar Rapids, and twins Keegan and Katrina Cummins, Marion; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren on the way; and a brother, Eugene (Mary Lou) Eldred, Anamosa. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Albert and Mabel Hinrichsen; and a grandson, Thomas Jonathan Cashman.



