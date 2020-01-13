|
|
CAROL LORRAINE JAMES Cedar Rapids Carol Lorraine James, 79, of Cedar Rapids, died on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. Carol requested to be cremated. There will be no visitation or services per Carol's request. A private service for the family is planned. Entrusted with the arrangements is Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. She is survived by two sons, Chuck (Tina) James of Olin, Iowa, and Jeff James of Des Moines; a daughter, Lisa James; four grandchildren, John (Mandy) James of Oxford, Iowa, Kayla (Chris) Orr of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Justin (Carmen Howard) James of Des Moines and Amber (Nic Brabant) James of Davenport, Iowa; six great-grandchildren, Gabe, Alexia, Noah, Zayden, James and Nolan; and a brother, Jim (Gayle) Christiansen of Waterloo, Iowa. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Lori James. Carol will now spend eternity with many avid Cubs, Hawkeyes and Bears fans!!! Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020