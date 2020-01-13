Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Lorraine James

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Lorraine James Obituary
CAROL LORRAINE JAMES Cedar Rapids Carol Lorraine James, 79, of Cedar Rapids, died on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. Carol requested to be cremated. There will be no visitation or services per Carol's request. A private service for the family is planned. Entrusted with the arrangements is Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. She is survived by two sons, Chuck (Tina) James of Olin, Iowa, and Jeff James of Des Moines; a daughter, Lisa James; four grandchildren, John (Mandy) James of Oxford, Iowa, Kayla (Chris) Orr of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Justin (Carmen Howard) James of Des Moines and Amber (Nic Brabant) James of Davenport, Iowa; six great-grandchildren, Gabe, Alexia, Noah, Zayden, James and Nolan; and a brother, Jim (Gayle) Christiansen of Waterloo, Iowa. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Lori James. Carol will now spend eternity with many avid Cubs, Hawkeyes and Bears fans!!! Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -