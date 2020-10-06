1/1
Carol Louise (Lafler) Handley
CAROL LOUISE (LAFLER) HANDLEY St. Augustine, Fla. Carol Louise (Lafler) Handley, 74, of St. Augustine, Fla., passed away on Sept. 30, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones. Carol was an avid Hawkeyes fan and a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Mary, Timothy, Melissa, Ronald (Emmy), Michael (Stacy) and Jason (Mizuna); grandchildren, Alicia, Joshua, Vicki, Alexander, Wolfgang, Mark, Courtland, Trevor, Jonathan, Franklin, Eric, Haiden, Andrew, Alyssa Lee and Stanley; and great-grandchildren, Colin, Molly, Lylah. In lieu of a service, please feel free to make a donation in her name to a cancer research society of your choice.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 6, 2020.
