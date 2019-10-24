|
|
CAROL MARIE KLOCKE Marion Carol Marie Klocke, 57, of Marion, Iowa, passed away peacefully during the early morning hours of Oct. 23, 2019, at the Ed and Joan Hemphill Inpatient Hospice Unit within St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Carol offered a tremendous fight to ovarian cancer for more than three years, and we are grateful that she can finally put down her guard and move along to find peace and comfort in the hands of God. A visitation will be held from noon to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Following A celebration of Carol's life will be held at Hunter's Ridge Lodge, Marion, beginning at 5 p.m. Carol was born on Jan. 27, 1962, to Richard "Dick" and Erma (Meakins) Nielsen. She grew up just outside Central City, Iowa, where she enjoyed childhood years with sister Jeanie and brother Kenny. Carol attended Central City High School, where she was a cheerleader and homecoming queen. As a young woman, she enjoyed golfing and synchronized swimming at the Central City Country Club. She also enjoyed riding mini bikes, fishing on the Mississippi and was an avid water-skier. Carol also helped out at the local hair salon, which sparked her future career. After high school, Carol attended Capri College, en route to a long and fulfilling career as a salon stylist and salon owner. Carol built a laundry list of faithful clientele, who followed her throughout the years. Some were with her for more than 30 years. Carol owned and operated Studio 1146 Salon and Spa, and her latest venture was The Final Cut Salon, an appropriate title for the business she would own until cancer called her to the sidelines and into retirement. Carol met and married Jeff Wolfe. Together, they had son Allen Jeffrey, who to this day is Carol's pride and joy. Carol and Jeff later were divorced. Carol met her husband, Gregg Klocke, in 1997 at TGIF. Gregg believes that Carol had a drink sent to him, but to her final day Carol maintained that Gregg had a drink sent to her. They married in November 1999 at a wonderful setting in Maui, Hawaii. Fortunately, they were recently able to return to that very spot and renew their vows just shy of their 20th wedding anniversary, a moment that was very dear to them both. Carol and Gregg worked together to help raise four children, all who are wonderful adults and were there with Carol to comfort her during her final days with us. She and Gregg were able to purchase their dream retirement home in Fountain Hills, Ariz., before her passing. Although she may not be able to spend time there physically, Carol always will be there in spirit. Carol had a passion for golf and a fair game to go along with the passion. She played for fun, and often in competitive events. Carol always was a good player to have along for the best shots, as her putter could get red-hot at times. She took pride in being a "three timer" in the hole-in-one club. The greatest satisfaction she took from playing golf was the friendships that came along with the game. Carol created so many memories with so many people who enjoyed being with her doing the thing she enjoyed the most. She will be greatly missed by those that she touched on the many golf courses she graced over the years. Carol's smile and friendship were infectious. She was an extremely positive and passionate person, and so many friends gravitated to her because of who she was. When Carol learned about her cancer, she stared it down and dared it to take her. She endured so much in her efforts to live with cancer, and impacted so many along the way. Carol is survived by her mother, Erma (Eugene); husband of 20 years, Gregg; sister, Jean (Shae); son, Allen (Kylie); stepdaughters, Abby (Nic), Hannah (Casey) and Madeline; grandson, Taggert; niece, Ashley; great-niece, Ava Rae; mother-in-law, Colleen (Norman) Lewis; and many other family and friends. Carol was preceded in death by her grandparents; father, Dick; and brother, Kenny. Carol leaves us for the moment with empty hearts, but her smile and passion will be with us forever. Today the Lord will wrap his arms around Carol and allow her to again see her loving brother in heaven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's memory to the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative at www.normaleah.org. Please share a memory of Carol at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019