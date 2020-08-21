CAROL MARIE RASSLER Fort Collins, Colo. Carol Marie Rassler, formerly of Marion, passed away in Fort Collins, Colo., on Aug. 17, 2020, one day short of her 87th birthday. A celebration of her life will be held at the Squaw Creek Park Lodge, and a private family graveside service at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery will follow at an undetermined date. Carol was born Aug. 18, 1933, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Maynard and Bessie (Foster) Evans. She graduated from Franklin High School in Cedar Rapids in 1951. Carol married Raymond Rassler on Feb. 23, 1952, in Las Vegas. They were married for 47 years until Ray's death on June 14, 1999. They had five children: Steven, Connie (who passed away at the age of 3 in 1958), Rae Jean, Douglas and Wendy. Carol had various part-time jobs throughout her life, but her passion was raising her kids. She loved having the whole family over for dinners after they had grown and had their own families. She also loved making crafts for other people, which included knitting and crocheting. She loved to collect bears and nativity scenes and camp out at Squaw Creek Park. Some of the best times though were spent playing cards or board games at the kitchen table. She also was the leader of some hilarious games at the family reunions. Carol was loving, caring, creative, humorous and always had that twinkle in her eye and gave a great hug whether she knew you or not. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; daughter, Connie; parents, Maynard and Bessie; and sisters, Patricia, Donna and Betty. She is survived by her brother, Lawrence of Marion; children, Steven (Deb) of Grantsburg, Wis., Rae Jean (Mark) Paul of Marion, Douglas (Deb) of Palo and Wendy (Robert) Freeman of Fort Collins, Colo. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brian, Dustin and Lindsey Paul, Jessica (Josh) Immerfall, Elissa (Jeff) Mathews and Victoria Freeman; and great-grandchildren, Kenleigh, Parker and Gage. All memorials can be made out to the Alzheimer's Association
to help fight Alzheimer's.