Carol McDowell Obituary
CAROL ANN MCDOWELL Williamsburg Carol Ann McDowell was born May 9, 1958, in Marengo, Iowa, the daughter of Roy L. and Velma E. (Schaffner) McDowell Sr. She graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1978. Carol enjoyed her teddy bears, sunflowers, coloring and spending time with her family. She always had a smile on her face and liked to make others smile. Carol died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at her home in Iowa City at the age of 61 years. She is survived by three sisters, Earllinda Petersen of Iowa City, Jean McDowell of Marengo and Nancy McDowell of Iowa City; two brothers, Gerald McDowell of Cedar Rapids and John McDowell of Williamsburg; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Roy McDowell Jr. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Millersburg Cemetery. A general memorial fund has been established. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019
