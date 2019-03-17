CAROL RAY MIDCALF Cedar Rapids On Monday, March 11, 2019, Carol Ray Midcalf, 88, completed his journey of life and is now with his wife, an angel in waiting, dancing in heaven. Please join us to visit and share memories between 10 and 11 a.m. at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories on Monday, March 25, 2019. A Celebration of Life service and military honors will be starting at 11 a.m. A reception and refreshments will be offered following the service. Carol is survived by daughters, Jan Midcalf, Cedar Rapids, and Debbie (Gilbert) Peters, Utica, Ill.; grandchildren, Todd (Danielle) Peters, Rosharon, Texas, and Dr. Sara Peters, Irmo, S.C.; sister-in-law, Betsy Jean Garlinghouse; stepsister-in-law, Avis Kimball; and several nieces and nephews. Throughout his life, Carol held close to his heart his two loving daughters and some very special nieces and nephews whom he claimed as his own. He considered himself a wealthy man when it came to lifelong friends and neighbors, and their friendship meant the world to him. Partners in tomfoolery and a never-ending source of comfort and amusement were his cats, Charlie Ray and Pretty. Greeting Carol in heaven are his beloved wife, Mary Lou; his parents, Willard and Emmaline; his stepmother, Wilma Midcalf; stepbrother, Carl Kimball; father-in law, William McTavish; sister-in-law, Dorothy Vaverka; and brother-in-law, Ed Garlinghouse. The family would like to thank the Department of Veterans Affairs and the St. Luke's Hospice staff for their support and kindness shown to both Carol and our family. You truly are the best. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary